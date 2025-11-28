Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Target Price at $50.42

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.4167.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNG. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Golar LNG stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,178,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,082,000 after acquiring an additional 203,829 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,468,000 after purchasing an additional 966,692 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 1,925,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,789,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,868,000 after purchasing an additional 26,838 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 34.8% in the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,633,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,013,000 after purchasing an additional 421,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

