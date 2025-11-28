Brokerages Set Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK) PT at $68.38

Shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRKGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.3846.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BIRK opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Birkenstock by 2,514.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,422,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,038,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,239,000 after acquiring an additional 858,522 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $861,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

