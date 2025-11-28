Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.61.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $397.57 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $399.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total transaction of $264,912.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,080,435.48. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

