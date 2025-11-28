Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,326,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013,851 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $107,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 59,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 438.0% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 307,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 250,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 42.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

