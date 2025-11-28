Brinker International, Inc. $EAT Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 170.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $19,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Brinker International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Brinker International by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 15,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Brinker International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Brinker International from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brinker International from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.44.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $2,503,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,572.48. This represents a 55.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT opened at $151.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.55. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.30 and a 52-week high of $192.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

