Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

DRUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 15th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Bright Minds Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th.

DRUG opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.14 and a beta of -6.27. Bright Minds Biosciences has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $70.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bright Minds Biosciences by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

