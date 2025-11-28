Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 444.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $136.00 price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $108,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,245.48. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.49 and a fifty-two week high of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $802.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

