Bradley Ehrman Acquires 1,000 Shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley Ehrman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $21,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,774.60. This represents a 0.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 47.35%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.6899 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.56%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dorchester Minerals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 617,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 411,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 297,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.