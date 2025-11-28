Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Boralex Stock Up 0.8%

Boralex stock opened at C$24.73 on Friday. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$24.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -112.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Boralex had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of C$157.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.3383764 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

