Bodycote (LON:BOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 800 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 845 price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bodycote from GBX 860 to GBX 835 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 650 to GBX 775 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 771.

About Bodycote

Shares of Bodycote stock traded up GBX 4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 634.50. 131,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,573. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 449.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 701. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 636.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 611.34.

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

