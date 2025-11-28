Bodycote (LON:BOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 800 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 845 price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bodycote from GBX 860 to GBX 835 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 650 to GBX 775 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 771.
The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.
Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.
Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.
