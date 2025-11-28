BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

TSE ZDV opened at C$26.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.77. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$20.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.91.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to provide a balance of income and potential for long-term capital appreciation, primarily by investing in ETFs that provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of global equity and fixed income securities. To achieve investment objective the investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are held in the Index.

