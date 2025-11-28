BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance
TSE ZDV opened at C$26.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.77. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$20.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.91.
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Company Profile
