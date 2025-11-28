Block (NYSE:XYZ) CFO Sells $611,482.60 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 9,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $611,482.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 272,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,760,051. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,276 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $97,856.44.
- On Thursday, October 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,351 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $101,014.27.
- On Tuesday, September 16th, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,581 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $493,575.00.
Block Trading Up 2.2%
NYSE:XYZ opened at $65.11 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on XYZ shares. Macquarie upped their target price on Block from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.
Institutional Trading of Block
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYZ. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $92,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,105,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
