Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Bank of America

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $33.50 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of BXSL opened at $27.53 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 42.38%.The business had revenue of $358.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.63 per share, with a total value of $100,128.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,677.21. This trade represents a 21.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 80.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 31.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 191,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

