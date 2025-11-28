Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.14. Black Iron shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 167,204 shares trading hands.

Black Iron Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$41.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Black Iron (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Black Iron Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Iron

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment.

