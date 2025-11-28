BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 3.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BioNTech by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 234.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BNTX opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.00. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $129.27.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 12.20%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on BioNTech from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

