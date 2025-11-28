Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Sold by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 135,139 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 1.8% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $40,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $181.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $185.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Biogen from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

