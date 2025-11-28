Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – November 27th

Bitfarms, Galaxy Digital, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Cryptocurrency stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that derive significant revenue from, provide services to, or hold substantial assets in cryptocurrencies (for example, miners, exchanges, wallet or blockchain technology firms, or companies with large crypto holdings). For stock market investors, these equities offer regulated, stock-exchange exposure to the crypto sector while carrying different risk, liquidity, and regulatory characteristics than owning cryptocurrencies directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Featured Stories