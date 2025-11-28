Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Holdings Lowered by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $34,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 378.9% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.04%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Argus upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.27.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $231,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

