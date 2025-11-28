Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $844,000 Position in Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,597 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Rogers Communication by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,998,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,641,000 after buying an additional 262,705 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rogers Communication by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,072,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,361,000 after acquiring an additional 594,471 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communication by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,753,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,922,000 after acquiring an additional 868,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 303.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,538,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 10.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,068,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,542,000 after purchasing an additional 370,490 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Rogers Communication from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communication presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Rogers Communication Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Communication stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.49%.The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communication Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

