Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $11.31 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MA opened at $545.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $559.71 and its 200-day moving average is $568.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Compass Point set a $620.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

