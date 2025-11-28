Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $343.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.93.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.87.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

