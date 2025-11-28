Banc of California, Inc. $BANC Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,223 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 41.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Stock Down 0.8%

Banc of California stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 11.49%.The firm had revenue of $315.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In related news, insider Hamid Hussain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,305.96. This trade represents a 23.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

