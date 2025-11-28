Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Stock Price Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $15.9750. Approximately 476,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,235,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bakkt in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bakkt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Bakkt Stock Up 5.5%

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 5.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKKT. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bakkt by 110.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 3,275.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Bakkt during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

