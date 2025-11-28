Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,348,953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 430,443 shares.The stock last traded at $85.71 and had previously closed at $86.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BAESY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bae Systems in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bae Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Bae Systems in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bae Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Bae Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAESY

Bae Systems Trading Down 0.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bae Systems

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bae Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bae Systems by 116.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in Bae Systems during the first quarter worth about $805,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bae Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bae Systems by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bae Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bae Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bae Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.