Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as low as C$0.72. Azimut Exploration shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 116,763 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Azimut Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AZM

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67.

(Get Free Report)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.