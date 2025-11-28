Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock Price Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The company traded as low as $36.51 and last traded at $36.51. 514,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 705,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Azenta from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Azenta and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Azenta from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Azenta by 41.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 499,216 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,026,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Azenta by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 713,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 469,447 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 35.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,000 after buying an additional 350,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the first quarter worth approximately $11,604,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

