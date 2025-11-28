Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Stock Holdings Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 210.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,645 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,908 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up about 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $198,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,143 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $301.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,491. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. HSBC set a $343.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.24.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

