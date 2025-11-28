August Troendle Sells 42,392 Shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August Troendle sold 42,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.52, for a total transaction of $26,093,123.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 732,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,689,899.20. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $606.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $558.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.05 and a 12 month high of $626.26.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 35.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $342.00 to $474.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $356.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.18.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

