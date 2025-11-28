AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.39% of AtriCure worth $38,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AtriCure by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in AtriCure by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 11,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $107,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,172.12. This trade represents a 20.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 5,166 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $192,640.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,377.42. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,166 shares of company stock valued at $785,278. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATRC

AtriCure Stock Down 6.4%

ATRC stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.94. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $43.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.230 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.