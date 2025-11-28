ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$65.00 and last traded at C$65.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.75.

ATCO Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of C$7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About ATCO

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

