Ascendiant Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Stock Price

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SXTP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SXTP
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9%
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.55. The company had revenue of ($0.01) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How Semtech’s Data Center Chips Are Powering the AI Boom
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.