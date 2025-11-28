Ascendiant Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Stock Price

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SXTP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of SXTP stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.79.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.55. The company had revenue of ($0.01) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

