Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Stock Holdings Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,993,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,127,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,694,000 after acquiring an additional 128,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $933,626,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,244,000 after purchasing an additional 372,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.3%

ANET stock opened at $127.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.79. The company has a market cap of $161.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $3,858,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,843.36. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,985,422 shares of company stock worth $290,780,281 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

