Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells $30,802.40 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider Mike Kelliher sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $30,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 271,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,342.74. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 0.66. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 25.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 7.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 39,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

