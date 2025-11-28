Arcosa, Inc. $ACA Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,624 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 6.47% of Arcosa worth $275,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 107.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,996,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $106.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.11 and a 52 week high of $111.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 6.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

