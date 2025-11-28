AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $123.63 and last traded at $118.4910. 315,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 429,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.81.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,743.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

