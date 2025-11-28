Aon plc $AON Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AON by 6.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.1% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $353.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.13. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded AON from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $379.00 price target (down previously from $420.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.56.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

