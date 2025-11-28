Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share on Monday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBS opened at $8.81 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $9.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67.
About Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
