Analyzing Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP) & NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

Volatility and Risk

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies N/A N/A N/A Waitr -111.96% N/A -209.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 0.00 -$37.97 million ($1.74) 0.00 Waitr $130.00 million 0.00 -$206.79 million ($1.90) N/A

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Waitr”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NextPlay Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waitr. NextPlay Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waitr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats Waitr on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlay Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel. The Media segment provides HotPlay games studio, a game development studio that develops a range of casual games; HotPlay redemption mobile application, a digital wallet that is used to collect the HotPlay IGA rewards; HotPlay In game advertising and rewards platform, that enable advertisements and rewards to be inserted in game; goPlay platform, a gamification platform for users to compete against each other through tournaments and challenges, as well as a reward platform that rewards users for their continued loyalty and continuous game; and Zappware, a TV as a Service platform, which includes media source ingest, encoding and transcoding, packaging, protection, delivery, playback, and analytics that provide telco operators for their digital media processing, as well as a client side set top box and smart TV middleware platform, associated application framework and corresponding, and supporting content management system. The FinTech segment engages in the development of NextFinTech Platform, an integrated digital financial platform, which offers mobile banking, investments into alternative assets, and insurance to businesses and individuals. The Travel segment offers booking solutions for business and leisure; and travel technology solutions comprising alternative lodging rental properties under NextTrip ConNextions brand. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About Waitr

(Get Free Report)

Waitr Holdings Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Waitr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.