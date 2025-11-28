Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CareCloud (CCLD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ: CCLD) recently:

11/25/2025 – CareCloud had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – CareCloud is now covered by analysts at ThinkEquity. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – CareCloud had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – CareCloud was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/13/2025 – CareCloud was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/6/2025 – CareCloud had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – CareCloud had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $51,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,467.50. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

