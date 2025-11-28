Analysts Set NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX) PT at $62.50

Shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWPX shares. Northland Capmk raised NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on NWPX Infrastructure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Insider Activity at NWPX Infrastructure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NWPX Infrastructure news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $225,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,147.25. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 8,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $470,186.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,087.87. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,347. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWPX Infrastructure Stock Performance

NWPX stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. NWPX Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $65.84. The stock has a market cap of $562.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.95.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $151.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that NWPX Infrastructure will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWPX Infrastructure Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

