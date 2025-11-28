Analysts Set NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX) PT at $62.50

Shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWPX shares. Northland Capmk raised NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on NWPX Infrastructure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NWPX Infrastructure
Insider Activity at NWPX Infrastructure
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NWPX Infrastructure Stock Performance
NWPX stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. NWPX Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $65.84. The stock has a market cap of $562.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.95.
NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $151.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that NWPX Infrastructure will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NWPX Infrastructure Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NWPX Infrastructure
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for NWPX Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWPX Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.