Analysts Set LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) PT at $9.13

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.1250.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at $600,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 1,085.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPTH opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $314.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.18.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

