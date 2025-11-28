Analysts Set LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) PT at $9.13

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.1250.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
LPTH opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $314.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.18.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
