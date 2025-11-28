Analysts Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Target Price at $31.00

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIW. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. New Street Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 15.98%.The company had revenue of $201.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 170.94%.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 4,300 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $138,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,396.90. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 921.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.