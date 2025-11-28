Analysts Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target at $5.17

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.1667.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bumble from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bumble from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised Bumble to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Bumble Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $43,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $397.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. Bumble has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $9.03.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Bumble had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $246.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Bumble has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bumble will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Stories

