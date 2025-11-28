American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126,368 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in American Financial Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 421.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $253,240.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,363. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.98. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.73 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.34. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

