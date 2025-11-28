American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Receives $332.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, October 20th.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $364.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. American Express has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $377.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,359.15. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of American Express by 146.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 5,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in American Express by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

