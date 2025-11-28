Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Decreased by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 213,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 23,238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $229.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.