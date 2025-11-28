Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s 2nd Largest Position

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,067,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85,548 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 8.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $188,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 45,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 74,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $306.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $224.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.84.

GOOGL stock opened at $319.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,072 shares of company stock worth $58,074,027. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

