Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.06% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $30,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR opened at $161.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.66. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $97.41 and a one year high of $255.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $526.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.77 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis bought 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $154.68 per share, with a total value of $8,198,040.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 734,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,618,183.16. This trade represents a 7.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.