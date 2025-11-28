Allison Lafferty Buys 489 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director Allison Lafferty bought 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $13,926.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,561.60. This represents a 6.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,460. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $235.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 123.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.