Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Allied Gold Corporation (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 127,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 141,271 shares.The stock last traded at $17.9130 and had previously closed at $17.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAUC shares. Stifel Canada raised Allied Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Allied Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Allied Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Allied Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allied Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allied Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Allied Gold Stock Up 9.9%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -53.34.

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Allied Gold had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 24.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAUC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $13,169,000. Orion Resource Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allied Gold in the second quarter worth about $103,634,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Allied Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Gold by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allied Gold by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 75,931 shares during the period.

Allied Gold Company Profile

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

